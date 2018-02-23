Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills
February 23, 2018 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian in a Facebook post on Friday, February 23 thanked the Dutch lawmakers for their recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
"Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," the musician said.
"The truth must always prevail irrespective of geopolitical demands and realpolitik. Part and parcel of this is not just a historical correction but also that the world is growing increasingly tired of [Turkish president Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and his back-ass cronies."
Under another motion also approved by the Netherland's parliament, a Dutch cabinet representative should attend the commemoration of Genocide in Armenia in April.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
