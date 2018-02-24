// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hery Rajaonarimampianina of Madagascar to visit Armenia

February 24, 2018 - 11:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Madagascar Hery Rajaonarimampianina will arrive in Yerevan in May, the island country’s foreign minister Henry Rabary Njaka told Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, February 23.

His complete name being Hery Martial Rajaonarimampianina Rakotoarimanana, he holds the world record of the Head of State with the longest name (44 characters) as well as family name (19 characters)

According to the diplomat, Rajaonarimampianina’s visit will give a new impetus to the bilateral relations, especially in the economic area, as the countries boast major potential for cooperation in the fields of tourism, IT, agriculture to name a few.

The Malagasy foreign policy chief said representatives of business circles and lawmakers will accompany the president during his stopover in Yerevan.

Sargsyan, in turn, expressed hope that Madagascar, as an active member of La Francophonie, will be represented at the organization’s Summit in October at the highest level

