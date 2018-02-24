Armenian holidays - brandy, cathedrals and Mount Ararat: media
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elena Gnatik from Newsler.ru has provided more details from her trip to Armenia, publishing the second part of her notes.
The first part was unveiled earlier where the author offered her thoughts about the miracle of architecture and town planning, the local cuisine and other interesting details about the country.
“Armenia is famous for its alcoholic drinks. We were told that local people use a little brandy every day. They believe this drink gives strength and energy, restores blood pressure,” the article says.
The author also details her trip to the spiritual capital of Armenia, Vagharshapat, where the Echmiadzin Cathedral, the residence of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and the center of the Armenian Apostolic Church are located.
Gnatik also visited the Khor Virap Monastery to discover "another magnificent view on Mount Ararat".
Summing up the results of the trip to Armenia, Gnatik said she remained impressed by the country.
