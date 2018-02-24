Tigran L. Petrosian still leading Aeroflot Open chess tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian is still leading the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.

Petrosian drew the round four match against Viktor Bologan of Moldova with whom he shares the first spot with a 100% score.

The fifth round games are scheduled for Saturday, February 24.

A two-time national Champion, Petrosian competed in two Chess Olympiads winning team gold in 2008 and 2012.