Tigran L. Petrosian still leading Aeroflot Open chess tournament
February 24, 2018 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian is still leading the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.
Petrosian drew the round four match against Viktor Bologan of Moldova with whom he shares the first spot with a 100% score.
The fifth round games are scheduled for Saturday, February 24.
A two-time national Champion, Petrosian competed in two Chess Olympiads winning team gold in 2008 and 2012.
Top stories
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, the article says.
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
The son of Armenian immigrants and Donald Trump’s idol: Fortune Kerk Kerkorian studiously avoided both the trappings of celebrity and any involvement in political activism.
Emotions are really good motivators for healthy habit, study says The participants reviewed and reacted to an article about skin cancer from a web page designed to resemble a page on the health site WebMD.
Ancient city found under Thessaloniki The Aphrodite statue was found on the site of Hagia Sophia station, near a fountain complex discovered only a few weeks ago.
New robot with artificial scales can slither just like a snake The robot is really an elastic tube which swells and shrinks with air. Sliced plastic scales transform the skin into an adaptable 3-D surface.