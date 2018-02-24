U.S.-backed Syrian troops seize strategic IS-held town in Deir Ezzor
February 24, 2018 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) broke-through the Islamic State’s (IS) defenses in the eastern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate after several days of intense firefights, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by U.S. airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces stormed the strategic town of Bahrah on Friday, February 23 in a bid to expel the Islamic State from this imperative area inside the Euphrates River Valley.
Following a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to impose full control over Bahrah.
With Bahrah under their control, the Syrian Democratic Forces can secure the remaining towns in this part of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
Meanwhile, along the Iraqi border, the U.S. Coalition reportedly killed at least 30 civilians in the last five days, prompting outrage from local tribesmen in the Deir ez-Zor.
The U.S. Coalition maintains that they are not targeting civilians, but rather, the Islamic State’s remaining fighters in the Euphrates River.
Photo. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File photo
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
The son of Armenian immigrants and Donald Trump’s idol: Fortune Kerk Kerkorian studiously avoided both the trappings of celebrity and any involvement in political activism.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is “brilliant to work with”, says Per Mertesacker “I said when we signed Micki that I was delighted to have him with us, and the early signs have been impressive,” Mertesacker said.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contactand protecting their positions.
Azeri blogger: Armenians haven’t destroyed Azerbaijani monuments "Pigs and goats walk on and around Azerbaijani graves, but Armenians haven’t committed vandalism against our monuments," he said.