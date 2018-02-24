U.S.-backed Syrian troops seize strategic IS-held town in Deir Ezzor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) broke-through the Islamic State’s (IS) defenses in the eastern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate after several days of intense firefights, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by U.S. airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces stormed the strategic town of Bahrah on Friday, February 23 in a bid to expel the Islamic State from this imperative area inside the Euphrates River Valley.

Following a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to impose full control over Bahrah.

With Bahrah under their control, the Syrian Democratic Forces can secure the remaining towns in this part of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

Meanwhile, along the Iraqi border, the U.S. Coalition reportedly killed at least 30 civilians in the last five days, prompting outrage from local tribesmen in the Deir ez-Zor.

The U.S. Coalition maintains that they are not targeting civilians, but rather, the Islamic State’s remaining fighters in the Euphrates River.