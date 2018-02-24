Henrikh Mkhitaryan is “brilliant to work with”, says Per Mertesacker

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has hailed Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s attitude since joining the club, pronouncing the January signing “brilliant to work with”, The Evening Standard says.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction and the Armenian playmaker has settled swiftly into life in north London.

The 29-year-old, long admired by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, provided three assists in his home debut, a 5-1 win over Everton, and was the star player in last week’s 3-0 win in Ostersund.

When Mkhitaryan arrived Mertesacker said that his signing had given the Arsenal squad a “lift” and it appears that his encouraging first impression was correct.

“I said when we signed Micki that I was delighted to have him with us, and the early signs have been impressive,” Mertesacker said.

“I’m told that he has already assisted five goals [sic], and I’m not too surprised at that because he has that vision, that creativity. He’s not only a good player but he’s a great character too. He’s interested in improving and is eager to learn, even though he’s 29.

“Honestly, it’s been brilliant to work with him. Micki wants to work hard, he wants to learn and he wants to take on our DNA, which fits so well to him personally.

“It was promising to see Micki combining the way he did with Mesut, who also impressed me. It’s good to see him getting into those positions and finishing the way he did.”

Mkhitaryan is ineligible for Sunday’s EFL Cup Final against Manchester City after playing 21 minutes earlier in the tournament with United.