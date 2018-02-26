Armenian grandmaster plays third draw in a row at Aeroflot Open

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian played his third draw in a row in the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.

Drawing the round six match against Igor Lysyj of Russia, Petrosian is now in the 5th spot overall.

The seventh round games are scheduled for Monday, February 26.

A two-time national Champion, Petrosian competed in two Chess Olympiads winning team gold in 2008 and 2012.