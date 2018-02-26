Armenia foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council
February 26, 2018 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will address the 37th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) in Geneva on February 27-28.
Nalbandian was recently in Brussels to sign the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini.
Under the deal, the European Union will provide financial assistance worth €160 million to Armenia by 2020.
