Saudi women now allowed to join the army
February 27, 2018 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia's military has opened applications to women for the first time, marking a major step towards improving women's rights in a deeply patriarchal country, Business Insider reports.
The interior ministry posted on its jobs portal that it would accept applications for women's military posts in the provinces of Riyadh, Mecca, al-Qassim, and Medina until March 1.
But — as well as passing a test and personal interview with a female employee — the application outlines 12 requirements, successful candidates must meet.
Women must be of Saudi origin and, for the most part, have grown up in Saudi Arabia. Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 35, have at least a high school diploma, be at least 155 centimeters (5 feet) tall, and have a good height-to-weight ratio.
Most notably, women must not be married to a non-Saudi and must reside with her guardian in the same province as the job's location.
In Saudi Arabia every women must have a male guardian — a father, brother, husband, or even son — who has the authority to make decisions on her behalf. A guardian's approval is needed for women to obtain a passport, travel outside the country, get married, or leave prison.
