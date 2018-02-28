Prominent Armenian filmmaker Albert Mkrtchyan dies aged 81
February 28, 2018 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prominent Armenian filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Albert Mkrtchyan died following a long illness on Wednesday, February 28, one day after his 81th birthday.
The information was confirmed by the theater named after his brother, Mher Mkrtchyan.
Mkrtchyan was born in 1937 in Leninakan (now Gyumri) in the Armenian SSR.
He has directed and written a number of successful films, including “The Tango of Our Childhood” (1985), “The Song of the Old Days” (1982) and “Breath” (1989).
Top stories
The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels.
"Game of Thrones"’ final series may not air until next year but one fan believes the fate of Jon Snow has already been revealed.
“I’m basically arranging Armenian religious music, church music from the fifth to the 20th centuries, for piano and a choir,” Hamasyan says.
According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide and California legislature: The Sacramento Bee While the California Legislature can only set policy for the state's nearly 40 million residents, its ambitions are often much grander.
Thermographic cameras installed on Turkey-Armenia border The Armenian-Turkish border is now monitored through thermographic cameras, Aksam newspaper says in a story.
China briefly bans one letter to dotge criticism for Xi's plan to rule forever Critics flooded Weibo and WeChat — China's version of Twitter and WhatsApp — to protest the plan, but were swiftly met by the censors.
Researchers trying to explain how some mushrooms became 'magic' new research on several types of mushrooms, both hallucinogenic and not, has revealed a cluster of genes that could explain the link.