$856.5 million invested in Armenia in a single year

PanARMENIAN.Net - $856.5 million were invested in Armenia in 2017, a report published by the government reveals.

The energy sector accounted for attracting the greater part of investments - $293.5 million - with the transport, communication and IT sector coming in the second with $175.2 million.

The urban development and industrial sectors, meanwhile, brought in $99 million and $78.9 million, respectively.

Besides the projects worth $856.5 million, a further $170,9 million were invested in the provinces in the reporting period.