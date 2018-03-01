LAPD shot dead American-Armenian man who was suicidal: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - An American man of Armenian descent who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Monday, February 26 may have been suicidal, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Orbel Nazarians of Panorama City, according to Assistant Chief Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner-Coroner.

A man had placed a 911 call that morning reporting that he had a handgun and a knife and was suicidal in LAPD’s Mission Division, Beck told the Los Angeles Police Commission. When officers responded, they were confronted by an individual with whom they had contact before, knew by name and had been “placed on 72-hour (psychiatric) holds before,” he said.

“They tried to de-escalate with him,” Beck said. After unsuccessfully deploying at least one bean bag round and a taser, “an officer-involved shooting eventually occurred when he moved forward to assault the officers.”

Beck said the man “had been failed by the mental health system on multiple occasions” and called the shooting “unfortunate.”