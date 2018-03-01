'Game of Thrones' season 1 might have sealed Daenerys' death

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" season eight is still over a year away but that hasn’t stopped fans speculating about how the series will come to an end.

Fans of the show are desperate to learn which of their favourite characters will survive and who will end up on the Iron Throne.

It seems the fate of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) may have actually been revealed in the first season of the hit HBO series, with one fan recalling a warning the Khaleesi was given.

They believe that the Mother of Dragons will lose those she loves in order to defeat the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and save the people of Westeros.

Reddit user gdragonfan29 wrote: “Back in season one, Dany was told that ‘only death pays for life’ when she was trying to save Khal Drogo.

“I think there was a lot more significance to that than we thought, and that same idea can be applied to the endgame of the show.”

They went on note: “First of all, this theory includes a previously stated theory that since the Starks are descendants of the Night King and the White Walker woman he loved, the Starks will all die when the Night King is killed based on the same principle that wights die when their White Walkers die.

“I believe this includes Jon since his mother was a Stark.”

“Essentially, the ‘death pays for life’ applies to the endgame because Dany will win the war against the White Walkers and she and Tyrion will defeat Cersei, but she will lose those she loves - Jon, Jorah, and her dragons,” they continued.

“Only the death of all those she loves will pay for the ‘life’ of the suffering people of the Seven Kingdoms that she wants to save.”

Meanwhile, fans believe that the Night King’s plan to destroy Westeros was revealed in season two when Daenerys entered the House of Undying to rescue her dragons from Pyat Pree (Ian Canmore).

They referenced a passage from A Clash of Kings, one of the George R. R. Martin novels which the TV series is based on.

“‘From a smoking tower, a great stone beast took wing, breathing shadow fire…,’” thehotcarl wrote.