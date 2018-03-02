Georgia's Kvirikashvili in Armenia; will visit Genocide memorial
March 2, 2018 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan welcomed his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Armenia for an official visit on Friday, March 2.
After private talks in the government, the two prime minister will give a joint press conference.
While in Yerevan, Kvirikashvili is set to meet Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan too.
The Georgian official is also set to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd and visit Tumo Center for Creative technologies.
Kvirikashvili was to arrive in Armenia back on December 1, 2017 but the visit was pushed back at the request of the Georgian side.
Armenian grandmaster shares 2nd-3rd spots at Aeroflot Open Blitz Out of the 13 Armenian represnetatives, Zaven Andriasian showed the best result, sharing the 2nd-3rd spots with Nakamura (U.S.).