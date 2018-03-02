Alexis Ohanian takes out billboards in honor of Serena Williams

PanARMENIAN.Net - Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has taken out a series of billboards calling his wife "the greatest momma of all time" to welcome her back to tennis, The Telegraph reports.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.

Williams, 36, played her first competitive match at the Fed Cup last month following the birth of their daughter in September, and is due to make her return to the Women's Tennis Association Tour at the BNP Paribas Open next week.

Ohanian, who co-founded the social media site Reddit, chose billboards along the Palm Springs highway so his wife would see them on the way to the tournament in California.

The billboards display pictures of their six-month-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and progressively say 'greatest', 'momma', 'of all time'.

The last billboard says ‘Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T - Alexis Jr + Sr’.

Sharing photos of the billboards on Twitter and Instagram, Ohanian, 34, said: “These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis.

“Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT”

The couple, who met by chance at a hotel in Rome in 2015, were married in November in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans.