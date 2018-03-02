Alexis Ohanian takes out billboards in honor of Serena Williams
March 2, 2018 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has taken out a series of billboards calling his wife "the greatest momma of all time" to welcome her back to tennis, The Telegraph reports.
Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.
Williams, 36, played her first competitive match at the Fed Cup last month following the birth of their daughter in September, and is due to make her return to the Women's Tennis Association Tour at the BNP Paribas Open next week.
Ohanian, who co-founded the social media site Reddit, chose billboards along the Palm Springs highway so his wife would see them on the way to the tournament in California.
The billboards display pictures of their six-month-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and progressively say 'greatest', 'momma', 'of all time'.
The last billboard says ‘Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T - Alexis Jr + Sr’.
Sharing photos of the billboards on Twitter and Instagram, Ohanian, 34, said: “These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis.
“Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT”
The couple, who met by chance at a hotel in Rome in 2015, were married in November in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin congratulates newly-elected Armenian president Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated newly-elected president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on March 2.
Armenian grandmaster shares 2nd-3rd spots at Aeroflot Open Blitz Out of the 13 Armenian represnetatives, Zaven Andriasian showed the best result, sharing the 2nd-3rd spots with Nakamura (U.S.).
FPWC, VivaCell-MTS carry on with environmentally friendly projects It allows to organize the kindergarten's operations and ensure the children’s regular attendance, regardless of the weather conditions.
Crucial ingredients for a winning football team discovered: scientists Total sprint distance in the course of the game was significantly greater for the best-ranked teams compared to lower-ranked teams.