Putin congratulates newly-elected Armenian president
March 2, 2018 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated newly-elected president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Friday, March 2.
In his message, Putin expressed hope that Sarkissian’s presidency will contribute to the development of Armenia-Russia relations and help deepen Eurasian integration.
The Armenian National Assembly on Friday elected Sarkissian as the country’s president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan, as the nation is making a transition from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one.
Out of the 105 lawmakers attending the session, 101 cast their ballots, with 90 MPs voting in favor and 10 voting against.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Latest news
Town with a population of only one person discovered in U.S. As the only person living in Monowi, 84-year-old Elsie Eiler, is the town’s mayor, clerk, treasurer, librarian, bartender, among other functions.
Russia allows football fans to bring marijuana to World Cup: report “Security officers will monitor the enforcement of rules for carrying prescription drugs to stadium grounds,” organizers said.
Armenian grandmaster shares 2nd-3rd spots at Aeroflot Open Blitz Out of the 13 Armenian represnetatives, Zaven Andriasian showed the best result, sharing the 2nd-3rd spots with Nakamura (U.S.).
Turkey-led forces snatch more towns in Afrin Turkey-led forces renewed their assault towards the Kurdish-held fortress town of Raju in northwest Afrin.