President-elect vows to fully dedicate himself to Armenia
March 3, 2018 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president-elect Armen Sarkissian said on Friday, March 2 that he is ready to fully dedicate himself to the duties prescribed by the Constitution "with all my heart, soul and experience".
Sarkissian was meeting current president Serzh Sargsyan who described the former's election as an extremely important event in the history of the Armenian nation and state and, a crucial milestone on the way to building parliamentary democracy.
The Armenian National Assembly on Friday elected Sarkissian as the country’s president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan, as the nation is making a transition from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one.
Out of the 105 lawmakers attending the session, 101 cast their ballots, with 90 MPs voting in favor and 10 voting against.
