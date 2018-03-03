Armenia - a journey to the origins of Christianity: TV5 Monde
March 3, 2018 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Christian faith has been the true cement of Armenian identity, France’s TV5 Monde says, recommending to visit the country nestled among churches and monasteries.
The vast majority of churches and monasteries are in the middle of nature or at the end of an abandoned village, the feature says.
In Armenia, there are still about 40,000 khachkars which are always located near temples or in cemeteries, or are curved on the walls of monasteries, it says.
The French TV correspondents visited several churches in the country, as well as a khachkar workshop in the city of Vanadzor, where Sergey Danielyan, a graduate of the local art school, revives the ancient art.
“I have already curved five hundred khachkars, and none of them looks like the other,” said the master.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Latest news
2,000-year-old sculpture discovered in Saudi desert The 2,000-year-old site was discovered by a Franco-Saudi research team in an isolated area, in a private property.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.