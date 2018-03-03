Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters
March 3, 2018 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This yea too, VivaCell-MTS will continue organizing open door events for high school and university students, with the first such event of 2018 arranged for students of Yerevan's No. 139 school after Karen Demirchyan.
The students visited VivaCell-MTS headquarters, met General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities, as well as learnt about the current trends and the history of the sector of telecommunications.
The students visited key VivaCell-MTS units, got acquainted with the operation of the company’s Call Center, also managing to visit the service center and receive answers to questions concerning customer service. The open doors event concluded with a meeting with Yirikian, who presented the latest developments and perspectives in the sector of mobile communications. The meeting was followed with an informal and lively Q&A session.
“VivaCell-MTS’ doors are wide open for those who are willing to develop, learn and succeed. First-hand meetings and exchanges like this give school students an opportunity to learn more about professions they are interested in, and help them later choose a career path. I am happy to share the experience we have accumulated throughout the years and the culture of corporate management,” said Yirikian.
