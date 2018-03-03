250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week
March 3, 2018 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations - about 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 25 and March 3.
The Karabakh troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 18 and 24.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
2,000-year-old sculpture discovered in Saudi desert The 2,000-year-old site was discovered by a Franco-Saudi research team in an isolated area, in a private property.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.