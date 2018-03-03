// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week

250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week
March 3, 2018 - 13:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations - about 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 25 and March 3.

The Karabakh troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 18 and 24.

 Top stories
What George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The CollegianWhat George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The Collegian
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monumentVandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Jerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protestJerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protest
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Dutch parliament recognizes Armenian GenocideDutch parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Boston premiere of Karabakh movie ‘The Last Inhabitant’ set for Feb. 17
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
2,000-year-old sculpture discovered in Saudi desert The 2,000-year-old site was discovered by a Franco-Saudi research team in an isolated area, in a private property.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.