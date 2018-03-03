250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations - about 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 25 and March 3.

The Karabakh troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 18 and 24.