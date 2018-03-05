Armenia’s Sargsyan ‘will have to accept PM’s post if RPA decides so’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan is not making decisions all by himself, the team must take a decision, while an individual is expected to obey, lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said on Monday, March 5, Aysor.am reports.

The member of the National Assembly was commenting on Sargsyan’s earlier declaration that he doesn't claim to the post of the president or that of prime minister after his term ends in April.

“If some candidates reasonably reject a candidacy, we’ll consider the issue,” Baghdasaryan was quoted as saying.

Asked whether Sargsyan will be forced to accept the prime minister’s post even if he doesn’t want to, the MP said: “Of course.”

The Armenian National Assembly on March 2 elected Armen Sarkissian as the country’s president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan, as the nation is making a transition from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one.