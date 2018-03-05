Karabakh talks to intensify after Armenia, Azerbaijan elections: Baku
March 5, 2018 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An agreement has been reached to intensify negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after the presidential elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azeri foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Monday, March 5.
He made the comments at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Baku, Azeri media report.
“We are going to continue the negotiations more intensively after the establishment of new governments in both countries,” Mammadyarov noted.
Mammadyarov had earlier said that the process of negotiations will be continues after the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian Air Force, army go on high-alert in north Hama Syrian troops and armor have been assembling at designated rally points whilst reconnaissance assets survey rebel movements.
China’s CCECC interested in building Armenia-Iran railway China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is interesting in building the Iran-Armenia railway, a company representative said.
Armenian jazz artist Datevik Hovanesian to perform in Moscow The concert will be held in Moscow. In the last 15 years, this is the second major concert by the singer in the Russian capital.
New discovery raises hope there could be life on Mars The US team discovered incredibly hardy bacteria that can lie dormant in the soil for decades without a hint of water.