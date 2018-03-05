Karabakh talks to intensify after Armenia, Azerbaijan elections: Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - An agreement has been reached to intensify negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after the presidential elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azeri foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Monday, March 5.

He made the comments at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Baku, Azeri media report.

“We are going to continue the negotiations more intensively after the establishment of new governments in both countries,” Mammadyarov noted.

Mammadyarov had earlier said that the process of negotiations will be continues after the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.