RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
March 6, 2018 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said on Monday, March 5 that current president Serzh Sargsyan may become the country’s prime minister, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.
“We have yet to address the issue in the party,” the lawmaker said, adding that the question will be discussed after April 9 when Sargsyan’s term as president ends.
In my personal opinion, there is no one either the RPA or other ruling or opposition forces who can better fulfill the prime minister’s functions that RPA chairman Serzh Sargsyan.”
Also Monday, MP Vahram Baghdasaryan said that Sargsyan “is not making decisions all by himself, the team must take a decision, while an individual is expected to obey.”
“If some candidates reasonably reject a candidacy, we’ll consider the issue,” Baghdasaryan was quoted as saying.
Asked whether Sargsyan will be forced to accept the prime minister’s post even if he doesn’t want to, the MP said: “Of course.”
