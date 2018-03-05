// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate

March 5, 2018 - 18:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kanye West showed a rare glimpse of utter delight after a night of rubbing elbows with one of the most powerful wheelers and dealers of fine art in the world, Armenian American art magnate Larry Gagosian, The Blast reports.

West was leaving the Gagosian Art Gallery last week in Beverly Hills, smiling ear to ear after checking out the colorful exhibit of artist Damien Hirst.

The Gagosian gallery is owned by the famed art dealer, who was once listed #1 on Forbes’ “Top Ten Art Dealers.”

Kanye has leaned into his newly acquired cultural heritage and shown lots of love for the Armenian community since joining the Kardashian family. He even performed a free concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan during a 2015 trip with Kim and the Kardashians.

Kanye’s clearly got lots to smile about lately, especially with the arrival of his new daughter, Chicago. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the rapper, who went through a dark time in 2016 when he was hospitalized.

It’s obvious family, and possibly his love for Kim’s heritage and culture, are putting the infamously ornery star in an extremely happy place.

