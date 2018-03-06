U.S. considers new military action against Syrian regime: report
March 6, 2018 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Trump administration has considered new military action against the Syrian government in response to reports of ongoing chemical weapons use, officials said, raising the prospect of a second U.S. strike on President Bashar al-Assad in less than a year, The Washington Post reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump requested options for punishing the Assad government after reported chlorine gas attacks — at least seven this year — and possibly other chemicals affecting civilians in opposition-controlled areas.
In a Feb. 25 incident, residents and medical staffers in a rebel-held Damascus suburb, Eastern Ghouta, described symptoms associated with chlorine exposure. One child died, medical staffers reported.
The president discussed potential actions early last week at a White House meeting that included Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, officials said.
One official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to address internal deliberations, said that the president did not endorse any military action and that officials decided to continue monitoring the situation.
Dana White, chief Pentagon spokeswoman, denied that Mattis took part in discussions about military action in Syria and said the “conversation did not happen.”
One senior administration official said that Mattis was “adamantly” against acting militarily in response to the recent chlorine attacks and that McMaster “was for it.”
Top stories
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian American poet Diana Der Hovanessian dies aged 83 Accomplished poet, translator, and longtime President of the New England Poetry Club Diana Der Hovanessian passed away on March 1.
Armenia president, FM attend premiere of Armenian Genocide doc Edward Nalbandian said the film is undoubtedly a new step in the process of the international recognition of the Genocide.
Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate The Gagosian gallery is owned by famed art dealer Larry Gagosian, who was once listed #1 on Forbes’ “Top Ten Art Dealers.”
Lyon mayor visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan The mayor of the French city of Lyon, Georges Képénékian, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.