VivaCell-MTS offers Samsung Galaxy A8 to StartPhone 20500 subscribers

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, March 7 that when subscribing to the StartPhone 20500 tariff plan for 24 months and a fixed AMD 20 500 monthly fee, users will get 10,000 minutes of on-net airtime, 200 minutes to other Armenian networks and 15000 MB of Internet.

By the way, in case of subscribing to the tariff plan for two years, people can get a Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphone for AMD 1.

Produced in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A8 has a dual SIM card opportunity, a thin body (8.4 mm) and weighs only 172 grams. The handset has 2 front cameras – 8 and 16 megapixel - and 32 GB of internal memory. The new smartphone can be purchased at VivaCell-MTS service centers or be ordered from VivaCell-MTS online store. The smartphone is available in 3 colors: black, blue and gold.

"StartPhone 20 500 is designed for subscribers who prefer a stylish smartphone and often use the Internet, particularly social media. Besides the wide range of online communication opportunities, this tariff plan also includes minutes for calling to other networks, and on-net airtime. In general, we have created the StartPhone tariff plans by combining smartphone and mobile services in one package, making the pay-and-subscribe process easier,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.