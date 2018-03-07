VivaCell-MTS offers Samsung Galaxy A8 to StartPhone 20500 subscribers
March 7, 2018 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, March 7 that when subscribing to the StartPhone 20500 tariff plan for 24 months and a fixed AMD 20 500 monthly fee, users will get 10,000 minutes of on-net airtime, 200 minutes to other Armenian networks and 15000 MB of Internet.
By the way, in case of subscribing to the tariff plan for two years, people can get a Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphone for AMD 1.
Produced in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A8 has a dual SIM card opportunity, a thin body (8.4 mm) and weighs only 172 grams. The handset has 2 front cameras – 8 and 16 megapixel - and 32 GB of internal memory. The new smartphone can be purchased at VivaCell-MTS service centers or be ordered from VivaCell-MTS online store. The smartphone is available in 3 colors: black, blue and gold.
"StartPhone 20 500 is designed for subscribers who prefer a stylish smartphone and often use the Internet, particularly social media. Besides the wide range of online communication opportunities, this tariff plan also includes minutes for calling to other networks, and on-net airtime. In general, we have created the StartPhone tariff plans by combining smartphone and mobile services in one package, making the pay-and-subscribe process easier,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study Tuberculosis (TB) certainly remains top of mind for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders.
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says The prince accused Turkey of trying to reinstate the Islamic Caliphate, abolished nearly a century ago when the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
Paris to dedicate alley to Armenian writer and activist Zabel Yesayan Paris will honor the memory of Essayan with the inauguration of the Zabel Yesayan alley, which will be located in Ménilmontant.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways' The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."