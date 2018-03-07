// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Alpine skiing center to be built in Armenia with $62 mln investment

Alpine skiing center to be built in Armenia with $62 mln investment
March 7, 2018 - 15:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Wednesday, March 7 approved an investment project on the establishment of an Alpine skiing center in Lori province.

According to the proposal, Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners Ltd. was chosen to implement the project worth AMD 30 billion (apx. $62,4 million) in two communities in Armenia’s north.

The project will boost the diversification of tourism in the country and help raise the competitiveness of the sector, at the same time prolonging the travel season and creating 1500 new jobs.

The Alpine skiing resort will meet the highest international standards and will also host sporting events and tournaments.

The center will operate all year round and will accommodate and provide the best services to 2000 visitors each day.

In addition, three ropeways and skiing trails will be built as part of the project which will also see the construction of hotels, shopping platforms, restaurants, shops and other facilities.

 Top stories
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in ArmeniaThree int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study Tuberculosis (TB) certainly remains top of mind for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders.
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says The prince accused Turkey of trying to reinstate the Islamic Caliphate, abolished nearly a century ago when the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
Paris to dedicate alley to Armenian writer and activist Zabel Yesayan Paris will honor the memory of Essayan with the inauguration of the Zabel Yesayan alley, which will be located in Ménilmontant.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways' The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."