Alpine skiing center to be built in Armenia with $62 mln investment
March 7, 2018 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Wednesday, March 7 approved an investment project on the establishment of an Alpine skiing center in Lori province.
According to the proposal, Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners Ltd. was chosen to implement the project worth AMD 30 billion (apx. $62,4 million) in two communities in Armenia’s north.
The project will boost the diversification of tourism in the country and help raise the competitiveness of the sector, at the same time prolonging the travel season and creating 1500 new jobs.
The Alpine skiing resort will meet the highest international standards and will also host sporting events and tournaments.
The center will operate all year round and will accommodate and provide the best services to 2000 visitors each day.
In addition, three ropeways and skiing trails will be built as part of the project which will also see the construction of hotels, shopping platforms, restaurants, shops and other facilities.
