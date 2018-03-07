OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
March 7, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, March 7 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the south direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Artsakh defense army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of foreign and defense ministries.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study Tuberculosis (TB) certainly remains top of mind for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders.
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says The prince accused Turkey of trying to reinstate the Islamic Caliphate, abolished nearly a century ago when the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways' The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Erdogan urges media to stop reporting on violence against women "Television broadcasts have overdone this business," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said of coverage of violence against women.