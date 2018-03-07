Doc tackling Armenian Genocide screened at !f Istanbul Film Festival
March 7, 2018 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-American documentary filmmaker Shevaun Mizrahi is tackling the issue of the Armenian Genocide in her film “Distant Constellation”, which was showcased at the !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival, which wrapped up its 17th edition on March 4, Al-Monitor says.
The elegiac “Distant Constellation,” by Independent Spirit Award nominee Mizrahi, is a faded portrait of a multicultural nursing home that is slowly enveloped by high-rises amid the building boom that has transformed Istanbul.
A blind photographer, a romancing Francophone piano player and a survivor of the Armenian Genocide are among Mizrahi’s subjects in the polyglot film — among the last vestiges of what was once a pluralistic society.
“This really was the final breath. I couldn’t have made the film now,” Mizrahi as said. Most of the characters have passed away since she completed “Distant Constellation.”
Friends told Mizrahi they were worried a first person account of the 1915 Armenian Genocide could spark a backlash in Turkey. But the film does not “have a political agenda,” Mizrahi said. “I’m not an activist. It’s meant to be a kind of impressionistic experience. It isn’t journalism.”
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Paris to dedicate alley to Armenian writer and activist Zabel Yesayan Paris will honor the memory of Essayan with the inauguration of the Zabel Yesayan alley, which will be located in Ménilmontant.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways' The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Russia says ‘did everything’ for normalization of Turkey-Armenia ties According to Maria Zakharova, Russia has always acted in favor of the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.