ANCA hosts briefing for Armenia-U.S. parliamentary delegation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Five members of a visiting, multi-party Armenia-U.S. Parliamentary delegation took part in a policy briefing at the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), kicking off a week-long series of meetings and events in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 6.

The Armenia-U.S. Parliamentary Delegation is headed by Arpine Hovhannisyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and includes Parliamentarians Armen Ashotyan, Edmon Marukyan, Aghvan Vardanyan and Naira Zohrabyan. Their visit is aimed at strengthening U.S.-Armenia political, economic and military relations, deepening the enduring friendship between the American and Armenian peoples, and encouraging continued constructive engagement by the United States on a range of regional development and conflict resolution priorities.

"We were pleased to host the Parliamentary delegation at our national headquarters today for a policy briefing at the start of what promises to be a very busy and productive week for them here in Washington, DC," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. "As always, we value the opportunity to discuss our Armenian American policy priorities with legislative leaders from Armenia, to hear directly from them about their own hopes and aspiration, and to explore together how we can each contribute the continued growth of the U.S.-Armenia partnership."

Hamparian and his colleagues offered the visiting legislators a 360-degree view of Armenian American advocacy priorities focusing on U.S.-Armenia relations, Artsakh, Armenian Genocide, the FY 2019 State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill and ties with Turkey. An expanded outline of specific ANCA advocacy priorities is provided below.

Meanwhile, Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders continued to welcome Armenian Parliamentarians to Washington, DC on the eve of a Capitol Hill reception to be hosted in their honor on Wednesday, March 7th.

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair David Valadao (R-CA) shared with the ANCA, “As Representative to a Congressional District with a significant population of Armenian-Americans, I am excited to welcome the Armenia Parliamentary Delegation to our Nation’s Capital. I appreciate their dedication to advancing relations between the United States and Armenia and look forward to continuing to strengthen ties between our great nations.”

“I'd like to welcome my friends from the Armenian Parliamentary delegation,” Congressional Armenian Caucus Vice-Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) told the ANCA. “We look forward to a productive discussion about how our two nations can advance our mutually beneficial interests.”

The Armenia-U.S. Parliamentary Delegation visit follows a Congressional Armenian Caucus visit to Armenia last year by Rep. Speier along with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and David Valadao (R-CA) and Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and James Sensenbrenner (R-WI). Representatives Pallone, Valadao and Gabbard also visited the Republic of Artsakh, where they reviewed the U.S. funded demining work of The HALO Trust and offered remarks at the Artsakh Parliament in addition to visits with government leaders and various schools and historic sites.