Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'

March 7, 2018 - 20:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac has hailed new Gunners signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and believes their quality will help Arsenal return to winning ways soon, The Daily Star reports.

The defender added: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally.

“They are two very, very good lads. I’ve known Auba for a longer period of time, because I played against him every once in a while.

“Also against Mkhitaryan, but he left the Bundesliga and went to Manchester United a year ago. We know each other from playing in a few derbies.

“But the boys settled in very well and fast. I think they are comfortable. That is important.

“Of course they still need time to make friends and to adapt to the style of Premier League football, but they will both get this time."

Mkhitaryan has come under fire for failing to track runners at Arsenal.

Furious Arsenal stars are stabbing each other in the back over the club’s dreadful run of form.

The blame game in the Arsenal dressing room began after Brighton condemned them to a fourth successive defeat.

Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

