// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Large convoy reportedly leaves Deir ez-Zor for Afrin

Large convoy reportedly leaves Deir ez-Zor for Afrin
March 9, 2018 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cars and buses reportedly carrying people from across Syria’s Deir ez-Zor region arrived in Afrin via the Zahra crossing on Thursday, March 8, Al-Masdar News says.

According to local reports, the fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are also arriving in Afrin after having allegedly left the front in the Deir ez-Zor region to join Kurdish forces fighting Turkish troops.

In September 2017, US-backed SDF forces launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate with the purpose of recapturing territory east of the Euphrates.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced an “operational pause” due to the Turkish military operations in Afrin.

Photo. AFP /DELIL SOULEIMAN
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Large convoy leaves Deir Ezzor for Afrin (video)
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Kay Mouradian's book shines light on history of Armenian Genocide Kay Mouradian wouldn’t really learn about the details of the Genocide until she began writing a book on the subject.
Armenia president to make opening move at Candidates Tournament Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Berlin to attend the opening of the Candidates Tournament in the German Capital.
Total War: Rome 2 now features playable Queen Erato of Armenia Erato was a princess of the Kingdom of Armenia who served as Roman client queen of Armenia from 10 BC until 2 BC.
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected A 26-year-old aspiring Armenian actress reportedly caught the attention of then-businessman Donald Trump at a major beauty pageant.