Large convoy reportedly leaves Deir ez-Zor for Afrin
March 9, 2018 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cars and buses reportedly carrying people from across Syria’s Deir ez-Zor region arrived in Afrin via the Zahra crossing on Thursday, March 8, Al-Masdar News says.
According to local reports, the fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are also arriving in Afrin after having allegedly left the front in the Deir ez-Zor region to join Kurdish forces fighting Turkish troops.
In September 2017, US-backed SDF forces launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate with the purpose of recapturing territory east of the Euphrates.
On Monday, the Pentagon announced an “operational pause” due to the Turkish military operations in Afrin.
Photo. AFP /DELIL SOULEIMAN
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Kay Mouradian's book shines light on history of Armenian Genocide Kay Mouradian wouldn’t really learn about the details of the Genocide until she began writing a book on the subject.
Armenia president to make opening move at Candidates Tournament Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Berlin to attend the opening of the Candidates Tournament in the German Capital.
Total War: Rome 2 now features playable Queen Erato of Armenia Erato was a princess of the Kingdom of Armenia who served as Roman client queen of Armenia from 10 BC until 2 BC.
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected A 26-year-old aspiring Armenian actress reportedly caught the attention of then-businessman Donald Trump at a major beauty pageant.