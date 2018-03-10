Karabakh troops control contact line situation despite Azeri violations
March 10, 2018 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 220 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 4 and 10.
The Karabakh troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
More than 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on February 25 - March 3.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
Cancer-resistant gene found in both elephants and humans It occurs in abundance within enormous animals, suppressing tumors at a rate that leaves only one in every 20 elephants with cancer.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan only has one job to do at Arsenal: pundit Arsenal brought in Mkhitaryan to be Ozil’s opposite, “but we’ve had the two, it’s clear what Mkhitaryan has to do,” the author says.
Islamic State launches fresh offensive in western Dara’a IS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.
Iran could soon join Eurasian Economic Union, Russia says The Eurasian Economic Union could welcome Iran as a new member in May, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak.