Karabakh troops control contact line situation despite Azeri violations

PanARMENIAN.Net - 220 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 4 and 10.

The Karabakh troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

More than 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on February 25 - March 3.