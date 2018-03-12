Armenia PM to travel to Lebanon for high-level talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan will depart for Lebanon on Monday, March 12 for a two-day visit, his office said in a statement.

When in Lebanon, the head of the Armenian government will meet Lebanese president Michel Aoun, prime minister Saad Hariri, and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Also, Karapetyan is set to meet the representatives of the business circles of the Western Asian nation and the Armenian Diaspora members.