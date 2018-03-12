Armenia blasts Azerbaijani drills as violating OSCE commitments

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has launched major military exercises without the prior notification of the OSCE participating states, an Armenian foreign ministry spokesman said in a tweet.

“#Azerbaijan started military exercises (the most crowded event of @presidentaz re-"election" campaign) in blatant violation of @OSCE commitments, without prior notification of #OSCE participating states,” Tigran Balayan tweeted on Monday, March 12.

Set to run through Saturday, the drills involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.