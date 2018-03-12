Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Armen Sarkissian, head of Kocharyan’s office Viktor Soghomonyan has said, according to 2rd.am.

Soghomonyan said the former leader will be abroad due to prior engagement.

The Armenian National Assembly on March 2 elected Armen Sarkissian as the country’s president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan, as the nation is making a transition from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one.

Sarkissian’s inauguration will be held on April 9 when Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president comes to an end.