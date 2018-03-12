// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line

March 12, 2018 - 17:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, March 12 that when purchasing a smartphone for AMD 39 900 or more in the period between March 7 and April 8, buyers will be given an opportunity to participate in a prize draw of KIA Rio X-Line.

To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment. Upon the completion of the purchase, you need to keep the smartphone and the cash receipt.

“Smartphones are irreplaceable in terms of the opportunity to make full use of contemporary telecommunications services. At the same time one does not need to have an expensive smartphone to enjoy the wide range of services. Subscribers with various preferences, who purchase a smartphone for AMD 39 900 or more at VivaCell-MTS service centers from March 7 till April 8, 2018, will be given an opportunity to take part in the draw for KIA Rio X-Line car,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

On April 25, software specifically designed by MTS Armenia CJSC will randomly select the winner of the draw.

You can follow the process on VivaCell-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) official Facebook page.

