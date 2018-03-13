Saudi Arabia to reportedly start issuing tourist visas in April
March 13, 2018 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia is planning to issue its first official tourist visas from April 1, ANI News reports citing tour operators.
The plan is a bid to allow non-Muslim tourists visit historic sites such as Jeddah, Riyadh and the ancient city of Mada'in Saleh in the Arabian Desert.
If the plan goes ahead, then this will be the first time that the kingdom will issue visas specifically for tourism, although tourists have been allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for religious business and so-called personal visits in the past.
"We've heard so much about Saudi Arabia in regards to business, religion, and politics. But as a traveler, getting to see beneath the news story and understand more about day-to-day life, the people of Saudi, and the amazing historical sites, is a huge driver of interest in visiting the country", said Andrea Ross, United States' Director at Wild Frontiers.
Wild Frontiers, which specialises in travel to out-there destinations like Pakistan and the Caucasus (a region in Europe comprising Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia), is planning its first visit to Saudi Arabia in November this year.
In order to qualify for a tourist visa, there needs to be at least four guests travelling to Saudi Arabia. The visas will need to be attested by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, which means you will still need to book through a registered tour operator in the country to obtain the visa, according to the tour company Abercrombie & Kent, which already takes visitors to Saudi Arabia under existing visa rules.
Women below 25 years, would be able to apply for tourist visas, but will need a "companion" in order to enter Saudi Arabia.
Non-Muslim travellers will not be able to visit the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, according to Abercrombie & Kent.
Saudi Arabian officials have been talking about opening the country to tourism since 2016.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have initiated the lifting of a number of restrictions, particularly on women since last year, in a bid to open up the conservative kingdom country.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia organised its first-ever women's run, marking a historical moment for its women in the local sports sector. More than 1,500 women had participated in the event.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition.
Turkish-Armenian MP raises Catholic church attacks to interior minister Garo Paylan has appealed to the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu over the recent attacks on the Saint Maria Catholic Church.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”