Armenia energy production up by 7% in January

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has produced 7% more electricity in January 2018 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service said.

Some 830 million kWh of electricity were produced in the country in the reporting period, up from last year's 775 million kWh.

In the first month of the current year, solar power plants and wind farms produced 200,000 and 300,000 kWh of electricity, respectively.