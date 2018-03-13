VivaCell-MTS management model unveiled to business school students

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS recently hosted the students of the 1st Business School in Armenia for a meeting on the company's culture of management and customer care.

Having already obtained a profession, the students are interested in business activities, and studying the experience of Armenian and international experts will help them either run their own businesses or become managers in the future.

During the meeting, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian answered their questions and briefed them on the company’s culture of management, the marketing steps it takes for the promotion of innovations, as well as the technologies regularly invested into for the company's operations.

“The success of the business starts with choosing a model of management. Responsible approaches and civilized culture of service are as important as new ideas, flexible marketing solutions, accurate calculations, forecasts and analyses of risks and successes. Our competitive advantage is the result of the sum total of all these,” said Yirikian.

The meeting with the General Manager concluded with an interactive discussion.