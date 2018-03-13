'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons
March 13, 2018 - 15:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Details remain scarce about the hotly-anticipated spin-offs (HBO prefers the term “successor shows”) that will follow "Game of Thrones" when the epic fantasy series ends its run next year.
But HBO executives have made one thing clear: they aren't playing it safe, The Hollywood Reporter says.
Speaking at a panel titled "The Best of HBO" at the INTV conference in Israel Tuesday, march 13, Francesca Orsi, HBO senior vp of drama, said the network has budgeted the "Game of Thrones" spin-offs near the level of the original series, and above the budget GoT had in its first few seasons. “$50 million (per season) would never fly for what we are trying to do. We are going big,” Orsi said.
Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,” noting the network is planning “three, four, five spin-offs” of the original series.
HBO last year announced that it had teamed with Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass), Brian Helgeland (Legend) and Carly Wray (The Leftovers) to develop separate spin-off series based on the fantasy world created by writer George R.R. Martin. The move marks the first time that HBO will revisit one of its iconic shows.
