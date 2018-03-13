// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study

10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study
March 13, 2018 - 18:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Caucasus Research Resource Center - Armenia has analyzed the attitudes towards democracy and perceptions of democratic institutions in Armenia using the results of the Life in Transition Survey (LiTS) conducted in 2010 and 2016 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as the Caucasus Barometer 2011 and 2017 datasets.

According to the study, 10% of respondents agree that country's politics is mainly or definitely going in the right direction, while a staggering 46% do not believe the situation in Armenia will ever improve.

Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition; less than 10% believes in fairness of elections (see Figure 1). Also Caucasus Barometer results indicate that as much as 70% find the country to be not democratic at all (33%) or democratic but with major flaws (37%); only 3% considers Armenia to be a full democracy.

“Armenians do realize the importance of democracy. However, their positive attitude towards it is being weakened by (justified) lack of trust in existing democratic institutions and lack of improvement of the political environment over the years,” the research concludes.

Related links:
Crrcam.blogspot.am. Perceptions and State of Democracy in Armenia
 Top stories
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in ArmeniaThree int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Politics
 Latest news
Trump replaces State Secretary Tillerson with CIA chief Pompeo The resignation represents the biggest shakeup of the Trump Cabinet so far and had been expected since last October.
Turkish-Armenian MP raises Catholic church attacks to interior minister Garo Paylan has appealed to the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu over the recent attacks on the Saint Maria Catholic Church.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”