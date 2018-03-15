Karabakh president lauded for pro-peace message to American people
March 15, 2018 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a first-ever visit to the U.S. Capitol by an Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) head of state, President Bako Sahakyan delivered a powerful pro-peace and prosperity message to the American people, thanking U.S. legislators for ongoing aid programs and encouraging continued U.S. leadership toward a durable, democratic resolution of outstanding Artsakh-Azerbaijan status and security issues, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
“Our people are building an independent, sovereign, democratic state and civil society,” said President Sahakyan. “We are committed to these ideas consciously. They have been inherited from generation to generation, constituting part and parcel of the Armenian civilization.”
Citing Artsakh’s democratic and economic progress over the past 25 years, President Sahakyan noted “Representatives of numerous countries, including the United States, who periodically visit Artsakh, carry out observation missions in various elections also point to our achievements registered on this path. Artsakh people have earned the right to become a full member of the international community and to be integrated into the civilized world.”
President Sahakyan concluded, noting “Washington has a tangible role in maintaining peace and stability in our region, peaceful and just settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict conducting its mediation mission as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group. Cementing and deepening ties with the United States of America have always been and will remain among the fundamental directions of our foreign policy.”
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Gattuso lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a technically gifted, fast player “Mkhitaryan is a player who has improved since he arrived in England," Gattuso said ahead of Milan’s encounter against the Gunners.
Militants mull surrendering key stronghold in east Damascus The development comes amid the flight of hundreds of civilians from the combat zone towards government-held areas via Syrian army checkpoints.
Nick Jonas reportedly dating Angela Sarafyan Singer/actor Nick Jonas is reportedly dating Westworld star, Armenian American actress Angela Sarafyan.
Turkey says won't hand over Afrin to Syrian govt. after seizing it Ibrahim Kalin says Turkey has no intention to hand over the city of Afrin to the Syrian govt. once it is captured from Kurdish fighters.