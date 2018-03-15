Armenia drops eight notches in World Happiness Report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is the world’s 129th happiest country, down by eight notches, according to the 2018 World Happiness Report by the United Nations, an annual global ranking of 156 states by their happiness.

This year, for the first time since the report began in 2012, the study also evaluated countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants.

Armenia, which in the past several years alone hosted as many as 22.000 Syrian refugees, nabbed the 106th spot in the ranking among 117 countries reported.

Neighboring Azerbaijan and Georgia outperformed Armenia and were named the world’s 87th and 128th happiest countries, respectively.

Finland beat last year’s winner Norway to take the top spot, placing well across all indicators – income, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, trust and generosity.

The United States, meanwhile, fell four places to 18th this year, while Russia ranked the 59th overall.