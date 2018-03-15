OSCE conducts Karabakh contact line monitoring
March 15, 2018 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, March 15 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the south-east from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the country's foreign and defense ministries.
