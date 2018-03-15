// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nick Jonas reportedly dating Angela Sarafyan

March 15, 2018 - 14:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Singer/actor Nick Jonas is reportedly dating Westworld star, Armenian American actress Angela Sarafyan, Us Weekly reports citing insiders.

Having been raised by a tough-as-nails mom, “I’m now drawn to strong women,” he told Elle UK in a June 2016 interview, “women who are really intelligent.”

And he’s certainly drawn to the Armenian beauty. Though they’re not exclusive — he was photographed kissing Australian Annalisa Azaredo on February 28 — says the source, “He’s definitely into her.”

But now, the source says that the “Find You” singer’s latest flame is 34-year-old Sarafyan. “He has a thing for older women,” the insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly of the 25-year-old, who briefly dated 38-year-old Kate Hudson.

Sarafyan is a series regular playing Clementine Pennyfeather on "Westworld", which is in production on Season 2. She also co-starred last year in Terry George’s Armenian Genocide pic "The Promise" opposite Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. Her credits also include "Paranoia" and "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II".

Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

