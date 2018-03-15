Gattuso lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a technically gifted, fast player
March 15, 2018 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has hailed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a technically gifted footballer following the playmaker's brilliant performance for Arsenal against the Italian club, CalcioMercato.com reports.
“Mkhitaryan is a player who has improved since he arrived in England," Gattuso said ahead of Milan’s crucial UEFA Europa League encounter against the Gunners on Thursday, March 15 night.
"He is not only technically gifted, he has improved the speed of his game too.”
Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal as part of the deal that sent Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January and the Armenian has already established himself as a key figure in Arsene Wenger’s troubled side.
The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in the win over AC Milan.
Photo. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
