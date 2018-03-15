Armenia to start reconstruction of historic Amberd fortress in April
March 15, 2018 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The process of reconstructing the 7th-century historic fortress of Amberd will launch in April 2018, Armenian minister of culture Armen Amiryan said at a meeting with president Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday, March 15.
Located on the slopes of Mount Aragats in the province of Aragatsotn, the fortress is a major tourist attraction for travelers visiting the country, with its name translating to "fortress in the clouds".
According to Amiryan, the surroundings of Garni Historical-Cultural Museum-Reserve have already been renovated.
Also, the minister said an agreement on creating a unified ticketing system will soon be finalized.
Amiryan said earlier, that investments worth $2.8 million were made in the field of culture in 2017. 13 centers were created in 13 border communities where 350 children attend the most diverse art workshops.
