37 U.S. lawmakers join call for $70 million aid to Armenia, Artsakh

March 16, 2018 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thirty-six Members of Congress on Thursday, March 15 joined with the Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) in calling upon Chairman Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Nita Lowey (D-NY) of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations to back a $70 million Fiscal Year 2019 aid package for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.

“We want to once again express our appreciation to Congressman Pallone, his colleagues in the leadership of the Armenian Caucus, and all those who joined with them in backing this ‘peace and prosperity,’ aid package for Artsakh and Armenia,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The priorities outlined in this letter represent investments in peace, prosperity, and long-term stability that will return dividends for decades to come.”

The dollar amounts and policy priorities requested by the Armenian Caucus, which annually spearheads bipartisan efforts to secure support for Armenian-related aid appropriation, align with ANCA testimony submitted last month to the Senate panel writing the foreign aid bill:

- Artsakh: $6 million to complete de-mining and rehabilitate the disabled, $4 million to promote peace via the Royce-Engel proposals.

- Armenia: $30 million in economic aid, $10 million in military aid, and $20 million to help Armenia serve as a safe haven for Middle East refugees

- Azerbaijan: Suspend all U.S. military assistance and strengthen Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act

The ANCA has also called upon Congressional appropriators to encourage the Trump Administration to make full use of the U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and Economic Task Force, and, most urgently, to move forward with the long-overdue negotiation of a modern U.S. Armenia Double Tax Treaty.

