Levon Aronian loses Candidates Tournament R6 to Wesley So
March 17, 2018 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the round 6 match against Wesley So of the United States at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Friday, March 16.
The most consequential result on Friday was the victory of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan over Vladimir Kramnik of Russia. The win moved Mamedyarov into a tie for first with Fabiano Caruana of the United States, FIDE says.
Caruana and Mamedyarov each have four points, a full point ahead of Vladimir Kramnik (Russia), Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Ding Liren (China).
So and Aronian have 2.5 points apiece, while Sergey Karjakin of Russia, the winner of the 2016 Candidates Tournament, is in last, with two points.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
